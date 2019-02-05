January 30, 2019 Stephen passed away at the age of 89. Born Stephen Leo Homentowski in Brooksville, Florida in 1929 to parents Leo Homentowski and Katherine Kozak. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers Frank Kozak and Bill Kozak and wife Rosalie Homentowski. Survived by sons Phillip Homentowski and Walter Homentowski. Grandchildren Ylamarie Renshaw, Tricia Vasquez, Nick Homentowski, Joshua Homentowski, Elizabeth Homentowski and 10 Great Grandchildren. Please join us on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6700 21st Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820, memorial service starting at 12:00 pm.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Leo Homentowski.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 5, 2019