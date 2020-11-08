Stephen Menne Jr.

June 22, 1966 - October 23, 2020

Sacramento, California - Our Stephen passed suddenly on 10/23/20. He leaves behind his mom, Nancy Azevedo, his dad Stephen Menne Sr, his brothers Jason Menne and Jonathan Menne Sr.(Janeen), his nephews Jonathan Menne Jr. and Stephan Soto and his niece Maddison Menne.

Stephen was born at Mercy Hospital in Sacramento in the early morning hours of June 22, 1966. He was born by "C" section without his mom going into labor. It was a glorious day for Stephens mom and dad!

The morning after Stephen's birth his Pediatrician came to his mom and told her Stephen had had trouble breathing the night before, but seemed to be okay now. The Pediatrician came back later in the afternoon and told Stephens mom that Stephen was dying and they didn't know why. Stephen lived and due to him not breathing his brain was now damaged.

Stephen developed slowly. He never learned to walk or talk. When he was about 4 years old he started exhibiting extreme behavioral problems. As time passed it was determined by medical professionals that Stephen needed to be placed in Sonoma State Hospital for care.

As years passed and many moves from State Hospitals to care homes continued, the family finally was able to bring Stephen home to a group home in Wilton, CA. He remained in this home run by Jo Palabay and Thelma Casagay until his death. His last twelve years or so in this home was a blessing for Stephen and his family. The home was close by and his caretakers were Angels in disguise. No more suffering for Stephen at the hands of bad caretakers.

When we meet again we will all rejoice at the fact that we will be able to walk, talk, and get to know our Stephen.

Please, services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store