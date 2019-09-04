Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Michael Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Michael Miller, age 69, passed away on August 26, 2019 at his home in Merlin, OR. Born in Lindsay, CAhewas raised with his two sisters in North Highlands, CA. He graduated from North Highlands High School. Stephen had 2 children with his first wife Karla Petersen (deceased), before marrying his wife Irene in 1998. He was known as Sour Mash Miller on the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads where he worked as an Engineer for 32 Years.He was only 18when he started and wasthe youngest Engineer on the railroad at the time. He was an incredibly skilledEngineer who loved to work snow service. He truly loved his job. Everyone knew "The Mash" Stephen always had a story, some trivia, or a joke to share. He loved to laugh and to get others laughing as well. He had a passion for airplanes and the ocean. Fort Bragg, CA was his favorite place. He wasinstrumental in startingthe repair work on the boardwalkat Lake Cleone near Fort Bragg. He was a loving husband, father, brother andwas lovingly called Uncle Turkey by his many Nieces and Nephews. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Charles Miller and Doris Miller. He is survived by his wife Irene Miller, his children Christy Badger (Jeff) and Steve Miller (Patricia), his Grandchildren Cortney, Mattie, and Jordan Alleva, his sisters Carolyn Meadows (Kenneth) and Marsha Candela (Alex), and many Nieces and Nephews. Services will be in the Sacramento area. They are still pending. Donations can be made in his memoryto help repair the boardwalk at Lake Cleone: CRA for Friends of Lake Cleone PO Box 2689 Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Stephen Michael Miller, age 69, passed away on August 26, 2019 at his home in Merlin, OR. Born in Lindsay, CAhewas raised with his two sisters in North Highlands, CA. He graduated from North Highlands High School. Stephen had 2 children with his first wife Karla Petersen (deceased), before marrying his wife Irene in 1998. He was known as Sour Mash Miller on the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads where he worked as an Engineer for 32 Years.He was only 18when he started and wasthe youngest Engineer on the railroad at the time. He was an incredibly skilledEngineer who loved to work snow service. He truly loved his job. Everyone knew "The Mash" Stephen always had a story, some trivia, or a joke to share. He loved to laugh and to get others laughing as well. He had a passion for airplanes and the ocean. Fort Bragg, CA was his favorite place. He wasinstrumental in startingthe repair work on the boardwalkat Lake Cleone near Fort Bragg. He was a loving husband, father, brother andwas lovingly called Uncle Turkey by his many Nieces and Nephews. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Charles Miller and Doris Miller. He is survived by his wife Irene Miller, his children Christy Badger (Jeff) and Steve Miller (Patricia), his Grandchildren Cortney, Mattie, and Jordan Alleva, his sisters Carolyn Meadows (Kenneth) and Marsha Candela (Alex), and many Nieces and Nephews. Services will be in the Sacramento area. They are still pending. Donations can be made in his memoryto help repair the boardwalk at Lake Cleone: CRA for Friends of Lake Cleone PO Box 2689 Fort Bragg, CA 95437 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close