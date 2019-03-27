Steve Walter, beloved and devoted husband, father, brother and friend, born December 24, 1946 in Colusa, CA to John & Jean Walter, passed away with his loving family around him on March 23, 2019. Steve grew up in Arbuckle, CA and graduated from Chico State University where he met, Sara, his wife of 47 years. He was a wonderful father to their daughter, Kelli, and son, Brent. During his Air Force Service, he was stationed in Germany, England and Thailand. Steve loved his work with wholesale and retail nurseries in Northern California. Making friends through shared enjoyment of plants brought him joy. He volunteered with the Sacramento Tree Foundation leading tree tours in neighborhoods and in Capital Park. Steve was a member and elder of Grace Presbyterian Church. Though he thoroughly enjoyed traveling, he also loved working in the yard and garden, his church group breakfasts, golf with his buddies and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Sara, children, Kelli and Brent, and brother, Bob (Michelle), nephews John (Rochelle) and Zack, cousins, neighbors and many friends. A service in Steve's memory will be held on Friday, March 29th at 3:30 pm in the Pavilion Tent at Haggin Oaks Golf Course. Remembrances may be made to the or .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019