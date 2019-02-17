Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Warren Sandstrom. View Sign

Stephen Sandstrom passed away unexpectedly in Sacramento, California on February 2, 2019 at the age of 71, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Steve was born in Los Angeles, CA to Warren and Betty Sandstrom on November 22, 1947 and grew up in Whittier, CA. He attended La Serna High School, where he excelled in mathematics, baseball, football and discus. He studied architecture at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and later attended California State University, Long Beach. He founded his successful Planning and Construction firm, The Sandstrom Company in 1974, and was at its helm for more than 40 years. A devoted partner, father, grandfather and friend Stephen will be remembered for his warmth, delightful wit and humor. He is dearly missed by his partner, Mary Ann Downey, and their dog, Theo; his daughter, Janel Galvez (Mario), and children, Claire and Sean; his daughter, Wendy Cordova, and children, Marissa, Cameron and Luke; his son, Mark; Mary Ann's daughter, Shawn McFetridge, and sons, Jackson and Finnegan; his nieces, Lisa Rosado (Eric), Rachel Evans, and daughters, Abagail and Hannah. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Evans and his parents. Memorial services will be held on February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Harry A. Nauman & Son, 4041 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento, CA, 95822. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA.

