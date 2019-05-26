Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sterling J. Parrish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Carmichael 05/08/19, a congenial human being with a great sense of humor, Sterling J Parrish passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 91. Survived by his beloved wife Lois of 70 years, loving father of Mark Parrish and Carolyn of Upper Darby, PA, Valerie (Lori) Davis and Tom of Fair Oaks and Rebecca Parrish of Citrus Heights. Preceded in death by his father James Tex Parrish, his mother Edna Crabtree Williams and his son Gregory Alin. Sterling is survived by many loving family members that include a brother James H Williams and Penny of Brevard, NC, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Sterling was born December 5, 1927 in Louisville, KY. After graduation from high school, Sterling was drafted and served in the US Army Air Corps toward the end of WWII. He attended Eastern Kentucky University in September 1947 where he met a cute blonde, Lois Ruth Kolo. Sterling and Lois were married June 5, 1949. Upon graduating in 1951, they moved to Vevay, IN where Sterling taught Industrial Arts, Art and World History at Vevay High school for four years before moving to Greenhills, OH. He obtained a Master's Degree in Education (cum laude) from the University of Cincinnati before moving to Sacramento in 1959 to take a position as a Technical Writing Specialist at Aerojet Liquid Rocket Company. Sterling volunteered with the Sacramento County Juvenile Center library, History Museum print shop, Roseville and San Juan Unified School District Art Docent program and Salvation Army Christmas Toys for Tots. Sterling enjoyed golf, watercolor painting, ink drawings, woodworking, traveling and cooking. He was a longtime member of Northminster Presbyterian Church where he served as High School Youth Advisor, Deacon and Elder. He will be dearly missed by his wife, family and his two friends. A celebration of Sterling's life will be held June 5 at 2:00 pm at Nortminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave, Sacramento 95821. Donations may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Sterling.

