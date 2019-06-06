Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Ahlstrom. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sacramento-area Contractor Steve Ahlstrom succumbed to a two-year battle with cancer last week, dying on Thursday, May 30th at his home in Lincoln, California. He is survived by his wife Debbie; their son Michael, and his wife Wendy. Born to Betty and Gus Ahlstrom in Sacramento in1949, Steve grew up as the middle brother between Scott and Craig. Steve was a good bother, and was heard to comment about the relationship with his brothers.. "I might fight with my brothers, but once you lay a finger on them, you'll be facing ME". Steve grew up atop a tractor on farms and ranches in California and Idaho; graduating from Valley High School in Idaho in 1968. Thereafter, Steve met Debbie, they married, and were blessed with their son Michael. Steve was a good father, with lessons for Michael that might be characterized this way "my father didn't tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch and learn as he did it." With Idaho in the rearview mirror, Steve, Debbie and Michael decided to seek their fortune, and moved to the Golden State. Steve partnered with his father Gus, and younger brother Scott, in their leadership of Ahlstrom Construction, a respected underground construction company in Rancho Cordova, California. They always did their best to do things right, with pride, while showing people how much they cared. No matter how prepared you think you are for the death of a loved one, it still comes as a shock, and it still hurts deeply. We think though, that Steve's good-spirited wife Debbie might provide us with this reminder about Steve's life "don't cry because it's over, rather smile because it happened." We suspect Steve would also agree and surmise: Remember not my fight for breath Remember not the strife Please do not dwell upon my death But celebrate my life. A celebration of Steve's life is scheduled for Sunday, August 4th at CattaVerdera County Club in Lincoln, California visit Debbie's Facebook page for specific time and location details as we approach that date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent the

