Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Cabrera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Cabrera, 61 of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on June 8. He was surrounded by loved ones while battling a short illness. Steve had been married to the love of his life, Patty (Marsh), for 37 years. His greatest joys were his family, children Estevan Alexander (Jennifer) , and Sheli Maree. His grandchildren Avery and Baby Gibson brought even more joy into his life. Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, Estevan and Lupe Cabrera, as well as his brothers Michael and Max (Andrea). He is survived by 6 loving sisters, Stephanie, Margarite, Rose Mary (Michael), Rita, Rebecca (Marty), Suzanne (Robert). He will be missed by an endless stream of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends and his extended family which includes his loving Dart Family. Steve graduated from Luther Burbank High School where he played baseball, a passion that lasted with him. He was an avid walker, loved all sorts of games, from darts to the slot machines. His stories and life lessons were always shared with a big smile and lots of love, and maybe a shot or two. We will be celebrating Steve's life Monday, June 17th from 5pm-8pm for the viewing, with a Catholic Funeral Mass to be held in his honor on June 18th at 10am. Both services will be held at St. Mary Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA, 95820. Burial will follow Mass at St. Mary Cemetery. A reception will follow from 11:30am-2:30pm also at St.Mary Funeral Center. In lieu of flowers, Steve wanted donations to be made to the , Team-NEVERFORGOTTEN.

Steve Cabrera, 61 of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on June 8. He was surrounded by loved ones while battling a short illness. Steve had been married to the love of his life, Patty (Marsh), for 37 years. His greatest joys were his family, children Estevan Alexander (Jennifer) , and Sheli Maree. His grandchildren Avery and Baby Gibson brought even more joy into his life. Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother, Estevan and Lupe Cabrera, as well as his brothers Michael and Max (Andrea). He is survived by 6 loving sisters, Stephanie, Margarite, Rose Mary (Michael), Rita, Rebecca (Marty), Suzanne (Robert). He will be missed by an endless stream of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends and his extended family which includes his loving Dart Family. Steve graduated from Luther Burbank High School where he played baseball, a passion that lasted with him. He was an avid walker, loved all sorts of games, from darts to the slot machines. His stories and life lessons were always shared with a big smile and lots of love, and maybe a shot or two. We will be celebrating Steve's life Monday, June 17th from 5pm-8pm for the viewing, with a Catholic Funeral Mass to be held in his honor on June 18th at 10am. Both services will be held at St. Mary Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA, 95820. Burial will follow Mass at St. Mary Cemetery. A reception will follow from 11:30am-2:30pm also at St.Mary Funeral Center. In lieu of flowers, Steve wanted donations to be made to the , Team-NEVERFORGOTTEN. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.