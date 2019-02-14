On January 18, 2019 Steve L. Forcum passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Bella. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Marsha. Steve also leaves behind his brother Larry (Sharon), his children Stephanie (Dave) Mercer, Steve (Melanie), Marvin, his stepchildren Gina, David (Stacy), Carmen Lopez, Rebecca Lopez-Potter, 16 grandchildren and 6 great granddaughters. Services will be held at SSCC, 7710 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95823 at 11 am on 2/16/19.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 14, 2019