Steve Durand, loving brother and uncle, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. Steve was born on August 30, 1947 in Sacramento, CA to Bob and Dolly Durand. He was raised in Colma and San Francisco, attending Holy Angels Elementary School, St. Emydius Elementary School and Lincoln High School. Steve spent his career of 37 years, from 1965-2003, at Matson Navigation Company, working his way up from the mailroom to Auto Lot Manager, in Oakland, CA. Steve lived his final years enjoying the beauty of Lake Tahoe. Steve was a lover of dogs. He owned, raised and showed champion bouvier dogs and donated memorabilia to the American Kennel Association. Steve was a member of the Southern California Bouvier des Flandres Club and a Sweepstake Judge. Steve had a passion for the fine arts and worked for the San Francisco Arts Museums from 2006-2011. Additionally, Steve enjoyed traveling, particularly to Paris, sailing, gourmet cooking, scrabble and card games, and spending time with friends and family. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert Durand, MD and his mother Florence (Dolly) Snyder Durand. He is survived by his brother Robert Durand (Roberta Dyer), sisters Michele Prator (Dennis) and Nicole Tonelli (Jerry); nieces and nephews Christian Durand, Aaron Durand (Leah), Mark Prator (Margo), Matt Prator, DVM (Meera Heller, DVM), Marrisa Tonelli, Roberta Tonelli, Esq (Wyatt Moss), Celsa Tonelli, DO, and Dino Tonelli; great nieces and nephews Everson, Jeffrey, Alexis, Minna, Max and Wesley. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the SPCA, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 27, 2020.