Steve Ledesma
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 9, 2020, Steve Ledesma, loving father and charismatic brother and friend passed away at the age of 64. He is survived by his children Brittany (Floyd) Gray and Steven Ledesma; grandchildren Jason, Dayton and Evan. Also survived by his siblings Estella (Tom) Wilson, Rachael (Ray) Garza, Anita (Dan) Hosler, Jim (Lenna) Ledesma, and Chris (Susie) Ledesma. He is preceded in death by his parents Eusebio and Alice Ledesma. Steve retired after 28 years with the City of Sacramento. Steve was known for his love of NASCAR, camping, fishing, golfing, and watching the Raiders play on Sunday. He will always be in our hearts and missed greatly by his family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass with a future celebration of life held at a later date. Steve will be interned at St. Mary's cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved