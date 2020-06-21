On June 9, 2020, Steve Ledesma, loving father and charismatic brother and friend passed away at the age of 64. He is survived by his children Brittany (Floyd) Gray and Steven Ledesma; grandchildren Jason, Dayton and Evan. Also survived by his siblings Estella (Tom) Wilson, Rachael (Ray) Garza, Anita (Dan) Hosler, Jim (Lenna) Ledesma, and Chris (Susie) Ledesma. He is preceded in death by his parents Eusebio and Alice Ledesma. Steve retired after 28 years with the City of Sacramento. Steve was known for his love of NASCAR, camping, fishing, golfing, and watching the Raiders play on Sunday. He will always be in our hearts and missed greatly by his family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass with a future celebration of life held at a later date. Steve will be interned at St. Mary's cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store