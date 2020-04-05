Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve M. Ghorley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 27, 2020, Stephen Marcus Ghorley Jr. passed away while on a bike ride, he was 51 years of age. Born to Margaret Forrest in Sacramento on November 7, 1968, he was raised on the XL Reservation in Alturas. Competitive by nature with a HUGE sense of humor, he ran track and played football in high school, could shoot a rifle like nobody's business and was among the fastest cyclists in the country. Steve's passion for cycling led him to race on different teams throughout Sacramento, the country and parts of Europe. Steve had a heart of gold and loved his family enjoying every moment he spent with his son, Trent, and Heather Chace, the love of his life. Bike rides, hiking, wine tasting, baseball games, coffee, beer, the State Fair, fantasy football, baking cookies and being with friends were some of his favorite things. Steve is survived by his long time partner, Heather Chace, her daughter Marlee, his son Trent Ghorley, his mother Margaret Forrest, sister Neneekah Forrest and family (John and Kyle), his Aunt Millie Dunn, cousins Eric and Tara and several other family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on a future date. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2020

