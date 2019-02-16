Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Quintana. View Sign

Sunrise: July 19, 1954 Sunset: January 24, 2019 Steve was born in Denver, CO, but lived most of his life in Calif. Steve spent his youth in Fremont. The family moved to Sacramento 1969 and he graduated from Burbank High in 1972. Steve worked for U-Haul Co. for 25+ years, then security at AT&T Park and local events in Sonoma. As owner of Q Dawgs he sold hot dogs to regular customers and visitors. He shared his gift of singing by performing for others. Steve made friends easily, enjoyed making people smile, and cared deeply for his family and friends. Beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend will be missed and remembered for the special man he was. Celebration of life will be Feb 23, 1:00 pm, , 16280 La Grama St, Sonoma, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Sonoma.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2019

