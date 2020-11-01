Steve Rezendes
January 7, 1952 - September 27, 2020
Sacramento, California - Steve Rezendes, 68, died unexpectedly September 27. Steve, beloved on both coasts, was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on January 7, 1952. He was extraordinarily proud of his Portuguese and New England heritage, was a master of bacalao, kale soup, and cacoila—and was snobbish about one thing only: the scallops must be from the East Coast. In his youth, Steve was a gifted left-handed relief pitcher for the New Bedford High School Whalers, and then for his alma mater, UMass Dartmouth. He tried out for the Red Sox and the Yankees, although the Yankee try-out was of course a closely-guarded secret.
At the tender age of 60, Steve came to California where he met his life partner Jacquie Gevelinger, with whom he enjoyed travel, cooking, new friends, and the love of his first dog—the 100 -pound cream colored golden retriever, ChowDah. Steve was a kind and empathetic man, and to know him was to love him. His wide circle of friends in New England and California, and many spots in between, are deeply saddened by his death, but will cherish forever the time they had with him, and the memories made.
An engineer by education, Steve had a long career as a project manager for commercial construction companies on the East coast, and later in California, where he worked—happily—for EF Anderson of San Francisco.
Steve was predeceased by his parents Mildred and Ernest Rezendes. Survived by his much-loved children Eric Rezendes and Alyssa (Jay) Peck, granddaughter Avery Peck, sister Edna Walsh, brother-in-law Ed Walsh, his aunt Edna Sylvia, numerous nieces and nephews, and his "tribe" in Sacramento.
A celebration of his wonderful life will be held in the spring, when hopefully all who knew and loved him can gather and raise a glass and share stories. Donations may be made in his honor to The Special Olympics
, an organization near to his heart.