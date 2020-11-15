Steve Robison
January 18, 1955 - October 28, 2020
Sacramento, California - Steve Robison was born in Sacramento, CA on January 18, 1955, to Vallerie Cherry and Richard Robison. Steve passed away on October 28, 2020, at his home in Rancho Cordova, CA.
Steve was extremely proud of his Sacramento heritage. As a boy he loved swimming and riding his bicycle, playing baseball and football, and hunting and fishing with his grandpa Robison. Steve loved sports and was talented at everything to which he set his mind. He was a newspaper boy back in the days before the internet. Steve was a Boy Scout in Sacramento Troop 8 and attended Camp O-Ki-Hi near Sierra City. As an adult, he returned to the camp to give back so much of what he enjoyed, volunteering at the camp teaching scouts the skills needed to successfully earn their merit badges.
Steve graduated from Hiram W. Johnson High School in 1973 and joined the Air Force Reserves. He worked at Travis Air Force Base in aircraft maintenance. Steve worked at Southern Pacific Railroad for 18 years as a machinist. After the Southern Pacific downtown rail yard closed, he moved to Denver, Colorado to continue working for Southern Pacific.
But his heart was always in Sacramento and he returned home after getting hired at Sacramento Regional Transit District. He earned his commercial driver's license and drove SacRT buses for 28 years. Steve was a senior driver and could handle any assignment from driving school kids to operating light rail trains. He enjoyed training new hires to perfect their driving skills. His work did not go unrecognized as he was featured on the front cover of The Sacramento Bee "Unsung Hero: Sacramento bus driver gets us around during coronavirus lockdown" in April 2020.
Steve attended Warehouse Christian Ministries. His hobbies included playing cribbage, card games, golf, swimming, snowmobiling, bicycling and Bocce Ball. Some of his favorite social activities were to hang out with his bocce ball friends at the East Portal Park Bocce Ball Courts; playing cribbage with his buddies; and doing water aerobics with his many AquaNut friends at California Fitness Center.
Steve had a wonderful outgoing and robust personality. He was kind, gentle, sensitive, generous, fun and adventurous; had a great sense of humor; and he made everyone's lives that he touched better. He deeply loved his family and his many friends. He will be missed by many.
Steve is survived by his wife Susan (Sue), father Richard (Kathy) Robison from Sacramento; step-father David Wolgamott from Cazadero; brothers Paul (Sue) Robison from Elk Grove; Mark (Cindy) Robison from Sacramento; sisters Kathleen Bills from Lebanon, OR; Jenine McCormick from Lantana, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his mother Vallerie Cherry Wolgamott.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at Warehouse Christian Ministries, Rancho Cordova, CA at a later date. Please email steverobisonmemorial@yahoo.com to request to be notified of the date once it has been set. Use the same email to submit tributes about Steve's life. Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice
or mailed to Sue Robison, PO Box 261, Rancho Cordova, CA 95741 who will donate monetary gifts to his nieces and nephews' Christian homeschool music ministry program.