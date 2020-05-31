A poet once said, "There is no one like a big brother". Our big brother Steve Shaffer, 59, of Pollock Pines, CA died May 11, 2020. Steve was the first-born son of John and Dee Shaffer, born on June 1, 1960 in San Luis Obispo, CA. He graduated from Jesuit High School, Sacramento in 1978 and received his AA and certificate of Carpenter Apprenticeship from American River College in 1984. Steve was a finish carpenter and worked for the same company (Swinerton, previously HMH) for 40 years. He retired 8 months ago and immediately began remodeling his home. Steve is survived by his mother, Dee "Nana" Shaffer, brothers Chris Shaffer (Sharon) of Portola Valley, Mike Shaffer (Jill) of Ventura, sister Michele Bailey (Matt) of Ojai and many nieces and nephews. Steve had a passion for building, whether it be racecars or construction projects, and had a quick-witted dry sense of humor, at times teasing his nieces and nephews that Santa "might not come this year". A private funeral service will be held on June 1. Arrangements are being made by Santa Cruz Memorial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to family at swimandfish5@gmail.com



