Steve was born on April 14, 1954 in Sacramento and passed on September 17, 2020 at age 66 at his home in Ventura,CA. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Robyn and Erin, 2 grandchildren, former wife Debra and his brother George. Steve had a long career with the State as a Petroleum Engineer. Services Pending.



