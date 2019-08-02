Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Alan Francis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steve passed away peacefully on July 11th while on the island of Oahu with his family by his side. Born March 4, 1971 in Santa Rosa, CA to Jeanne and Alan Francis, Steve was raised in Fort Bragg, CA and graduated from Fort Bragg High School in 1989. He then attended CSU, Chico where he met his future wife, Cam. After successfully graduating in 1994 from CSU, Chico with a BS in Construction Management, Steve and Cam married in March of 1995 and relocated to Pleasant Hill, CA where he pursued his career and they started their family. Steve spent short stints each at RM Harris Construction and Kiewit Infrastructure West before finding his home at C. C. Myers, Inc. in early 1998. Steve began as Project Manager/Estimator driving many notable projects for the company before becoming Chief Estimator in 2004. Steve led CCMI's success in project acquisition and delivery for more than a decade thereafter. Steve continued his leadership at CCMI as Vice President of Operations and finally as President in early 2014. When CCMI ceased operations in mid-2016, Steve joined Flatiron Construction as District Manager until 2018 when he joined the Large Projects West Division of Granite Construction as Project Executive. Steve had countless long-term relationships throughout the Western US in the heavy highway - civil engineering segment of the construction industry. Well-liked and highly respected, Steve earned many accolades and deserved many more. His absence creates a void that will be difficult for the industry to fill for years to come. Steve was the kind-hearted life of the party who you could always count on for a laugh, a story or an adventure. He was extremely proud of his three children and kept close watch over them as they followed in his footsteps growing into intelligent, responsible, kind and caring young adults. He followed their passions with great interest and spent countless hours supporting their activities; Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, baseball, soccer, cross country, fly fishing, rock climbing and rowing. He was truly at home in the outdoors; fishing, hunting, hiking and camping with his family. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and listening to a wide variety of music. Steve was preceded in death by his father and both his maternal and paternal grandparents. He leaves many adored family and friends behind; wife, Cam; sons, Tyler and Alex; daughter, Emma; mother, Jeanne (Ken); brother, Mike (Kim) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on Sunday, August 18th, 5-8 pm, at Madrona Vineyards in Camino, CA.

