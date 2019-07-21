Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Craig Ernst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Ernst was born to Helen Frances and John Lee Ernst on April 5, 1955. Having battled cancer with grace, courage and typical Ernst humor for nearly four years, Steve passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 11, 2019. He is survived by brothers John Jr (Patti) and Chuck (Kelly), nieces Jamie (Alex) Fencl and Emily, and nephews Philip and Austin. Steve counted among his many blessings the gift of a large extended family and lifelong friendships, both of which he deeply cherished. A natural athlete, Steve enjoyed both baseball and football in his youth, serving as quarterback at both Stagg and Del Campo High Schools. Golf later became his passion, with two aces under his belt and playing with a group of fantastic friends for over 30 years. Steve began his working career with the FBI in Washington, DC, returning home to attend Sacramento State. He ultimately found his success in sales, devoting the past 30 years to building his business with Luxem Design & Construction. He attributed his success to first building true relationships with potential customers. Above all else, Steve valued his family and time spent with them. He lived his life with gusto, was quick to laugh and slow to judge. He was resourceful to a fault, believing you could beat most any household challenge armed with a bungee cord and/or a piece of Velcro. He was one of a kind, and will be missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank Steve's entire hospice team for providing extraordinary care and support in his final months. Please consider making a donation to the Kaiser Sacramento Hospice Foundation in Steve's memory.

