Steven Craig Nelson was born to Orthon and Evelyn (Varrasso) Nelson in Sacramento on June 30, 1951 and died June 18, 2019. Steve graduated from Sacramento High School in 1969, was drafted into the Army and earned a National Defense Service Medal and Expert in M-16 Rifle Medal. In 1983, he completed his BS degree at UC Davis in Plant Science and later began a career in computer programming, working at Sprint, EdFund, and the State of California. He studied martial arts under Sifu Y.C. Wong in San Francisco, earning Senior Student status. He enjoyed going to their family home near Downieville and loved fly-fishing and hiking to many Sierra County lakes to find native trout. In 1979, Steve married his love, Lori Erickson, and they spent 40 years together. Diagnosed with leukemia, Steve fought a hard but short battle. Steve is deeply missed but we also rejoice in his promotion to Heaven to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Orthon and Evelyn Nelson, and survived by his wife, Lori, brother, Wayne, and daughters Kirsten, Maren and many cousins. Gifts may be made to the Sutter Medical Center Foundation, Cancer Fund, in Sacramento.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 3, 2019

