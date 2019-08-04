Farmer was born on August 10, 1949 in Lansing, MI. He passed away quietly at home in North Highlands, CA on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He was a Disabled Vietnam Veteran serving in the Navy and a Cancer survivor. Farmer was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War and the E. Clampus Vitus, Chapters #3 and #1849. Farmer leaves behind his wife, Lynda, of 34 years and is also survived by 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a sister and a brother, and numerous extended family members. Farmer enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of his favorite activities were: riding his Harley, fishing, camping, and gardening (and shoveling BS). A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Hall in North Highlands on August 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM 6:00 PM. Farmer enjoyed life and lived it as fully as possible. He will be missed by all those that love him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019