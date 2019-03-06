Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Edward "Steve" Gallaway. View Sign

Steven (Steve) Edward Gallaway, age 67 Of Lincoln, CA. passed away on February 26, 2019. Born December 4, 1951 in Sacramento, CA. Son of Edward and Carol Gallaway. Steve grew up with his brother Bill (Tina) and sisters Colleen (Tim) and Laura in Sacramento. He attended Mira Loma High School (Class of 1970) There he joined the swimming team where he specialized in the breaststroke. His senior year, he was proud to have made it all the way to the sectional swim meet. From 1971 to 1981 he was known as the outdoor man while he worked for Savings-center. He began driving for Oroweat Bread Company in 1982 until retirement and liked to refer to himself as the "Bread Man". He was handy to have as a family member for special occasions as he would always be in charge of bringing the bread. Steve would often bring home entenmann's which became a popular item with his children. In 1966, his life was to change forever when he discovered the world of hunting and fishing with his future brother-in-law Tim Warner. His expertise on the outdoor world did not go unnoticed. Most of his days were spent fishing or hunting his favorite pond with his children and friends. His gift for details and storytelling was phenomenal. He had a memory like no other and an incredible artistic ability for drawing. Steve was extremely proud of his four children. Hewas the father to Jennifer (Steve) Gregory of Lincoln, CA, Seth (Tamara) Gallaway of Rio Oso, CA, Kevin Gallaway of Sacramento, CA, and Josh (Cally) Gallaway of Marysville, CA. and he loved his seven grandchildren, Jacob (Carrlee), Ethan, Grace, Alanna, Alexandra, Abigail, and Asher. Steve is proceeded in death by: His parents, Ed and Carol Gallaway and his Brother in Law Mike McElroy. Steve leaves behind his 1 brother, 2 sisters, 4 children, 3 Grandsons, 4 Granddaughters, and 1 great granddaughter. Services will be held at Sunset Lawn, Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento CA. 95838 Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 8th at 10:00am

4701 Marysville Boulevard

Sacramento , CA 95838

