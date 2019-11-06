Steven Edward Thompson, 64, of West Sacramento, died Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Born in Newcastle, Wyoming, his family moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1962 where he lived until graduating from Natrona County High School in 1974. Steve then joined the Navy serving four years on the USS Enterprise. A resident of West Sacramento for over 30 years, he worked as an environmental technician and was an active member of post 8762. Steve was known as generous with his time and a great friend. Preceded in death by his wife Marti, and mother, Lorraine, he is survived by father Truman, brothers Gregory and Brian and sister Colleen all of Seattle, Washington. Services will be held at River Cities Funeral Chapel in West Sacramento, at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, followed by burial at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to post 8762.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 6, 2019