Steven Eugene Brown

April 21, 1948 - September 20, 2020

Phoenix , Arizona - Steve, a 28 year resident of the Sacramento area passed away in his Phoenix home at the age of 72. He was born in Santa Monica & was a surfer in his teenage years. As an adult, his passion turned to golf. He & his former wife Nancy raised their two children Tim & Courtney in Orangevale & he spent many enjoyable years cavorting with them in their backyard pool & refereeing & attending their soccer & softball games. He was an adventurous type of parent who was a joke teller & would play aggressive games of koosh ball with the kids in the house while mom was working an evening shift at the hospital .Steve leaves behind Tim (Erin) & their son Walker, Courtney (Eric) & their sons Cole & Wade, his former wife Nancy, his sisters Suzann (Bill), & Krissy, brother Jeff & their families including nieces & nephews in the US & Canada, many close friends & former colleagues. Our family's world will never be the same. So for now, the sun is setting on the golf course & it's time to pass the golf clubs on to his three beloved grandsons Cole, Wade & Walker. Rest in peace. A memorial will be held at a later date.





