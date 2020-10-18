1/1
Steven Eugene Brown
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Eugene Brown
April 21, 1948 - September 20, 2020
Phoenix , Arizona - Steve, a 28 year resident of the Sacramento area passed away in his Phoenix home at the age of 72. He was born in Santa Monica & was a surfer in his teenage years. As an adult, his passion turned to golf. He & his former wife Nancy raised their two children Tim & Courtney in Orangevale & he spent many enjoyable years cavorting with them in their backyard pool & refereeing & attending their soccer & softball games. He was an adventurous type of parent who was a joke teller & would play aggressive games of koosh ball with the kids in the house while mom was working an evening shift at the hospital .Steve leaves behind Tim (Erin) & their son Walker, Courtney (Eric) & their sons Cole & Wade, his former wife Nancy, his sisters Suzann (Bill), & Krissy, brother Jeff & their families including nieces & nephews in the US & Canada, many close friends & former colleagues. Our family's world will never be the same. So for now, the sun is setting on the golf course & it's time to pass the golf clubs on to his three beloved grandsons Cole, Wade & Walker. Rest in peace. A memorial will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Steve was a great friend, had an awesome personality and had so much life in him. I was lucky enough to become friends with him back in 2019 and will never forget his kindness and love for life. RIP Steve I will Miss You.
Danny Messina
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved