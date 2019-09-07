Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Eugene Crick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"He always put others before self." Steve died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Sacramento on August 25, 2019. He was 60 years old. He is survived by his mother, Donna Forsberg Hanson and stepfather, Rev. Lloyd R. Hanson, Sacramento, brother Craig (Laura) Crick, nephew Kyle and niece Jaime, Reno, four half-sisters and Lloyd's four children. He was preceded in death by his father, Olin E. Crick, Reno. Steve worked for Taylor-Morrison Homes for 17 years as a Senior Superintendent. He was raised in Reno and attended schools there. Steve was a talented high school and college basketball player. He continued playing city league basketball for several years. Steve left us way too soon. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. His first priority was taking care of his parents. He enjoyed working on their home and made extensive improvements inside and out. An excellent cook, he willingly prepared many meals for his family and guests. Steve was an ardent sports fan and was the "go to guy" for trivia on all sports. In accordance with his wishes, no funeral service will be held. His ashes will be interred in Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury, KS. To honor Steve's memory, a donation may be made in his name to Salvation Army Youth Basketball,(Scholarship Fund-Steve Crick) 2540 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817.

"He always put others before self." Steve died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Sacramento on August 25, 2019. He was 60 years old. He is survived by his mother, Donna Forsberg Hanson and stepfather, Rev. Lloyd R. Hanson, Sacramento, brother Craig (Laura) Crick, nephew Kyle and niece Jaime, Reno, four half-sisters and Lloyd's four children. He was preceded in death by his father, Olin E. Crick, Reno. Steve worked for Taylor-Morrison Homes for 17 years as a Senior Superintendent. He was raised in Reno and attended schools there. Steve was a talented high school and college basketball player. He continued playing city league basketball for several years. Steve left us way too soon. Words cannot express how much he will be missed. His first priority was taking care of his parents. He enjoyed working on their home and made extensive improvements inside and out. An excellent cook, he willingly prepared many meals for his family and guests. Steve was an ardent sports fan and was the "go to guy" for trivia on all sports. In accordance with his wishes, no funeral service will be held. His ashes will be interred in Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury, KS. To honor Steve's memory, a donation may be made in his name to Salvation Army Youth Basketball,(Scholarship Fund-Steve Crick) 2540 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close