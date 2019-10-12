Steven F. Donalson of Sacramento 66 y/o passed away on 9-22-19. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara. His parents Clyde & Julie Donalson of Loomis. His grandparents Frank & Jennie Ellis of Vallejo. 1971 Graduate of Del Oro High School, Steve served in the Marines following graduation. Steve recently retired from KAG West as their Terminal Manager in West Sacramento. Steve was survived by 2 sons, his daughter in laws, 2 sisters, 6 grandkids and 1 great grandson.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 12, 2019