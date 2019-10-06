Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Fusick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born 03/04/59 in Sacramento, CA to Josepha Mary & Steven Joseph Fusick of Pennsylvania. Passed away 09/04/19 in Rancho Cordova, CA at the age of 60. Beloved father, grandfather, brother & uncle. He will be greatly missed by his children, Justin Fusick of Brownwood, TX, Jennifer Fusick of Sacramento, CA & Jaimie Fusick of Rancho Cordova, CA. Also survived by 4 sisters, Mickie McMillion of Glen Allen, VA, Bernie May of St. Albans, WV, Jeraldine Fusick Minning of Rancho Cordova, CA & Jayne Fusick-Anderson of Porterville, CA. He leaves behind family of loving grandchildren Amelia, Andrew & Camila, nieces, nephews & friends. He was preceded in death by his children Joshua & Jerred, parents Josepha & Steven & sister Jacqueline Mary Sare. He retired after 37 years as a Long-Term Analyst Technician with AT&T in Sacramento, CA. In retirement, he enjoyed watching TV & spending time with his family, which included traveling to new places. His generosity financially was never an issue if he could help someone in need. He will be forever loved & missed by all who knew him.

Born 03/04/59 in Sacramento, CA to Josepha Mary & Steven Joseph Fusick of Pennsylvania. Passed away 09/04/19 in Rancho Cordova, CA at the age of 60. Beloved father, grandfather, brother & uncle. He will be greatly missed by his children, Justin Fusick of Brownwood, TX, Jennifer Fusick of Sacramento, CA & Jaimie Fusick of Rancho Cordova, CA. Also survived by 4 sisters, Mickie McMillion of Glen Allen, VA, Bernie May of St. Albans, WV, Jeraldine Fusick Minning of Rancho Cordova, CA & Jayne Fusick-Anderson of Porterville, CA. He leaves behind family of loving grandchildren Amelia, Andrew & Camila, nieces, nephews & friends. He was preceded in death by his children Joshua & Jerred, parents Josepha & Steven & sister Jacqueline Mary Sare. He retired after 37 years as a Long-Term Analyst Technician with AT&T in Sacramento, CA. In retirement, he enjoyed watching TV & spending time with his family, which included traveling to new places. His generosity financially was never an issue if he could help someone in need. He will be forever loved & missed by all who knew him. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close