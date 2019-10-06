Born 03/04/59 in Sacramento, CA to Josepha Mary & Steven Joseph Fusick of Pennsylvania. Passed away 09/04/19 in Rancho Cordova, CA at the age of 60. Beloved father, grandfather, brother & uncle. He will be greatly missed by his children, Justin Fusick of Brownwood, TX, Jennifer Fusick of Sacramento, CA & Jaimie Fusick of Rancho Cordova, CA. Also survived by 4 sisters, Mickie McMillion of Glen Allen, VA, Bernie May of St. Albans, WV, Jeraldine Fusick Minning of Rancho Cordova, CA & Jayne Fusick-Anderson of Porterville, CA. He leaves behind family of loving grandchildren Amelia, Andrew & Camila, nieces, nephews & friends. He was preceded in death by his children Joshua & Jerred, parents Josepha & Steven & sister Jacqueline Mary Sare. He retired after 37 years as a Long-Term Analyst Technician with AT&T in Sacramento, CA. In retirement, he enjoyed watching TV & spending time with his family, which included traveling to new places. His generosity financially was never an issue if he could help someone in need. He will be forever loved & missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019