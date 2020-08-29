Steven Michael Greer, died unexpectedly 8/2/2020, at the age of 61, in his Sacramento, CA home. He was a loving and attentive husband to his wife Lori and father to his children Brooke, Corey, and Paige. He showed that same love to Lori's children Amber, and Nick and the 8 grandchildren that all loved him so dearly. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, kayaker, motorsports fanatic and was never seen without his earbuds listening to the music he loved. He is survived by his mother Marlys, brother Jon and sisters Lori, LeAnn, and Toni. His loss will be felt forever. Thank you for your part in Steve's life and for keeping his memory alive in your hearts and minds. God bless you and those that you love. A celebration of life will be held at Carmichael Park on September 22 at 6pm. Please write a special message for Steve and bring it with you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store