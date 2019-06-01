Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Papineau. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Papineau, of Citrus Heights, CA. was born on Nov. 11, 1968 at Ft. Belvoir, VA and passed away on May 8, 2019 after a courageous 3 year battle and two major surgeries for brain cancer. He is survived by his parents Ellie and Fran Papineau of Roseville, Ca. sister Cathy MacDonald, brother Daniel Papineau (Susan), nephew Kyle MacDonald, niece Michaela MacDonald, aunts and numerous cousins. Steve graduated from Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, CA. and received his B.A degree from California State University Chico, majoring in Communications. After graduation, he worked for several companies until he found his niche in Video Technology where he worked for almost 20 years in Sacramento, CA. However, in all those years every spare minute was devoted to his real passion, which was writing, producing, and directing his own screen plays. He has written over 35 screen plays and several were selected to be read or shown at prestigious film festivals such as New York, Las Vegas, and Toronto where he received top honors as the best of 300 screen plays submitted. One of his movies is presently shown on Amazon Prime, and one of his screen plays is in development by a local production company. Unfortunately, he passed away as his writing career was just starting to take off. Steve was an avid football fan and a dedicated follower of the Oakland Raiders since childhood. He was respected and well liked by all who knew him and will be sorely missed by his loving family, relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd. Roseville, Ca at 11:00 AM on June 14, 2019. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Snowline Hospice 100 Howe Ave. 240N Sacramento, CA 95825.

