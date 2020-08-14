1/
Steven "Steve" Penter
June 27, 1973 - August 9, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve was born in Sacramento, CA on June 27, 1973. He lived his entire life in Sacramento and attended several local schools. Steve was an avid SF 49ers and SF Giants fan. He loved to sit back in his recliner wearing his teams' fan apparel and watch his two favorite teams. Steve passed in the early morning hours of August 9, 2020, due to complications caused by a heart failure condition he suffered from for a number of years. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sandra "Sandi" Moeckly and her husband Sam, his grandparents Emily and Albert Penter, Elberta "Bert" and Raymond Benton, Sr., his uncle Raymond "Ed" Benton, Jr., and his cousin Carrie Lawrence. Steve is survived by his father, George Penter, his children Albert, Raymond, and Leonard, his aunt Sharon Benton, his cousin Michael Benton, a number of other relatives, his childrens' mother Corena, his former wife Kera, and many many friends. A memorial will be planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved