Steve was born in Sacramento, CA on June 27, 1973. He lived his entire life in Sacramento and attended several local schools. Steve was an avid SF 49ers and SF Giants fan. He loved to sit back in his recliner wearing his teams' fan apparel and watch his two favorite teams. Steve passed in the early morning hours of August 9, 2020, due to complications caused by a heart failure condition he suffered from for a number of years. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Sandra "Sandi" Moeckly and her husband Sam, his grandparents Emily and Albert Penter, Elberta "Bert" and Raymond Benton, Sr., his uncle Raymond "Ed" Benton, Jr., and his cousin Carrie Lawrence. Steve is survived by his father, George Penter, his children Albert, Raymond, and Leonard, his aunt Sharon Benton, his cousin Michael Benton, a number of other relatives, his childrens' mother Corena, his former wife Kera, and many many friends. A memorial will be planned for a later date.



