Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Richard Dalrymple. View Sign

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Steven Richard Dalrymple died suddenly on March 19, 2019. He leaves behind his supportive wife, Gerry Dalrymple, of 53 years; his sons, Richard Dalrymple, Bruce Dalrymple, and Heath Dalrymple; his grandchildren, Matt, Kiley, Summer, Graeme, Joe and Ian; and his dear sisters, Janet Owen and Lynne Shephard. Steve was born on November 18, 1945 to the parents of James Graeme Dalrymple and Helen Olivia Suuronen in Alameda, CA. He graduated from San Leandro High School and went on to earn his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. As a successful Civil Engineer, he devoted his 55-year career to improving water quality. Steve specialized in water storage, treatment and quality, but was most known for his expertise in master planning for municipalities. In the early part of his career Steve enjoyed working in Iran, Germany, Italy, and Yugoslavia. He later focused his career efforts in Northern California and joined the firm of West Yost Associates in Davis, CA. At West Yost, Steve eventually became a Principal and president where he completed numerous planning assignments for water, stormwater, and wastewater systems and facilities. He also took great pride in mentoring and developing the next generation of Civil Engineers at the firm. Steve was a lifelong outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, bird watching, and photography. He was especially partial to Yosemite where his parents, sisters, and he camped yearly for over five decades. At Yosemite, he loved to hike the Mist Trail, camp with his extended family (as many as four generations at a time), and take numerous (and sometimes inconvenient) photographs of the pristine Yosemite Valley. Steve also had an enduring affection for golf. At a young age, his father taught him the game at the Marina course in San Leandro where it eventually developed into a beloved hobby. His love of the game took him to Pebble Beach, Princeville and to various golf courses in and around Dalrymple, Scotland (a bucket-list trip). He thoroughly enjoyed playing with friends, family, and business associates and could often be found swinging or putting at local courses such as Land Park or Bartley Cavanaugh. Steve was also known for having an exceptional green thumb. He found comfort in tending his beautiful yards and gardens and was known for growing and maintaining exquisite camellias, gladiolas, and daffodils. Steve remained an active member of his community and donated to various local charities and organizations. Steve will best be remembered as an esteemed colleague in the greater Sacramento civil engineering community, a "boss" golfer and wonderful friend, but most importantly a devoted husband, revered father, and cherished grandfather. His steadfast love will remain a constant presence in his family's hearts and will continue to guide their lives. A Celebration of Life will be held in Steve's honor and will be attended by close friends and family. The date and time of the event will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Sierra Club in Steve's name by visiting

Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Steven Richard Dalrymple died suddenly on March 19, 2019. He leaves behind his supportive wife, Gerry Dalrymple, of 53 years; his sons, Richard Dalrymple, Bruce Dalrymple, and Heath Dalrymple; his grandchildren, Matt, Kiley, Summer, Graeme, Joe and Ian; and his dear sisters, Janet Owen and Lynne Shephard. Steve was born on November 18, 1945 to the parents of James Graeme Dalrymple and Helen Olivia Suuronen in Alameda, CA. He graduated from San Leandro High School and went on to earn his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. As a successful Civil Engineer, he devoted his 55-year career to improving water quality. Steve specialized in water storage, treatment and quality, but was most known for his expertise in master planning for municipalities. In the early part of his career Steve enjoyed working in Iran, Germany, Italy, and Yugoslavia. He later focused his career efforts in Northern California and joined the firm of West Yost Associates in Davis, CA. At West Yost, Steve eventually became a Principal and president where he completed numerous planning assignments for water, stormwater, and wastewater systems and facilities. He also took great pride in mentoring and developing the next generation of Civil Engineers at the firm. Steve was a lifelong outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, bird watching, and photography. He was especially partial to Yosemite where his parents, sisters, and he camped yearly for over five decades. At Yosemite, he loved to hike the Mist Trail, camp with his extended family (as many as four generations at a time), and take numerous (and sometimes inconvenient) photographs of the pristine Yosemite Valley. Steve also had an enduring affection for golf. At a young age, his father taught him the game at the Marina course in San Leandro where it eventually developed into a beloved hobby. His love of the game took him to Pebble Beach, Princeville and to various golf courses in and around Dalrymple, Scotland (a bucket-list trip). He thoroughly enjoyed playing with friends, family, and business associates and could often be found swinging or putting at local courses such as Land Park or Bartley Cavanaugh. Steve was also known for having an exceptional green thumb. He found comfort in tending his beautiful yards and gardens and was known for growing and maintaining exquisite camellias, gladiolas, and daffodils. Steve remained an active member of his community and donated to various local charities and organizations. Steve will best be remembered as an esteemed colleague in the greater Sacramento civil engineering community, a "boss" golfer and wonderful friend, but most importantly a devoted husband, revered father, and cherished grandfather. His steadfast love will remain a constant presence in his family's hearts and will continue to guide their lives. A Celebration of Life will be held in Steve's honor and will be attended by close friends and family. The date and time of the event will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Sierra Club in Steve's name by visiting www.sierraclub.org Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close