Steven W. Barnett Passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. He is survived by children Brent Barnett and Wendy Steinkonig. 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and sisters Roberta Johns and Sharon Showalter.



