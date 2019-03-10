Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stewart A. "Al" Murphy. View Sign

Stewart A. "Al" Murphy was born on July 30, 1921 in Reliance, SD and ended his journey on February 11, 2019 at the age of 97 in Reno, NV. He grew up in Reliance, South Dakota with his 5 siblings. In 1941, he married Mildred Mills and had four children, Mona, Mike, Patti and Theresa. After some years of farming, they headed off to Sacramento CA in 1953 to pursue other opportunities. His uncle initially helped him pursue a career in the grocery business where he became an excellent meat department manager with several grocers over 30 years. He is survived by his son Michael, Bellevue WA, daughter, Patricia Curtis, Reno, NV and sister, Peggy Jensen, Thousand Oaks, CA, five grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred and daughters, Mona Redman and Theresa. Services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA on March 16, 2019 at 11 am. A reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

