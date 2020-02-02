Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stuart A. Goldberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

As a teenager in Philadelphia, Stu Goldberg learned hand balancing and soon began working in circuses with the Five Eriksons. He served his country in the Korean conflict. He toured the Lyceum circuit promoting physical fitness with his clown trampoline act. He loved magic and was a life member of the Magic Castle. He owned many businesses in San Francisco, including a guitar shop, Marina Music and a successful nightclub, "Dance Your Ass Off, Inc." He taught at Ringling Clown College. He was a licensed contractor and handyman. His motto was, "Bite off more than you can chew, and then chew like hell." In 2017, at the age of 84, he moved to Los Angeles to try a new career as an actor in Hollywood. He landed several roles in commercials, T.V. shows, films and music videos. Stu went to the gym every day to work out, and never stopped practicing juggling, magic, and other circus skills. Known for his generosity, he was always making things for people, and giving advice (on the correct way to do just about anything) to anyone who would listen. We'll miss you, Stu. There will be a memorial in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 P.M. Please e-mail

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020

