Born Sue Ann Zimmerman in April 1934, New Kensington, Pennsylvania, Sue Ann passed peacefully on the 8th of April 2019. She graduated from Livermore High School and San Jose State College majoring in Elementary Education. During her married life to Lee Edward Lehmkuhl they lived in Honolulu, Hawaii and then Marin Country before moving to Sacramento in 1973. After her divorce, she worked for Dean Witter Reynolds. She was active in Fremont Presbyterian Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority alumni, the Junior League, Los Amigos of the Sacramento Children's Home and Alcoholics Anonymous. Her son Bradley Edward, preceded her in death. Her daughter Dana Lawrence (Mark) and granddaughter Courtney Struble (Austen) survive her as well as many valued friends. A memorial service will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3235 Pope Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821 on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00pm. Remembrances in her name may be sent to Northminster Presbyterian Church or .

