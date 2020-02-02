Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ann (Phayer) Newton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born to Charles T. and June W. Phayer, raised in Woodlake in North Sacramento, Sue Ann attended Our Lady of Fatima School, St. Joseph's Parish, where she was educated by the Sisters of Mercy. She attended Loretto High School, where she was embraced by the Loretto nuns of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, along with a large group of fellow students/sisters, many of whom would become her lifelong friends. Sue Ann is survived by her brothers Charles T. Phayer, Jr. (Cathy), Brooke C. Phayer (Bryn), and by her niece Julie Ann Phayer, daughter of her deceased brother Laurence W. Phayer (Charlene). On January 26, 1984, at a large celebration of her father's 80th birthday attended by many of the family's closest friends, she helped her brothers announce the founding of the Charles T. and June W. Phayer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Jesuit High School, giving tuition assistance to worthy students at the school. The fund continues to this day. Sue Ann embraced all things Loretto, all things Jesuit, and her Catholic faith her entire life. At the moment of her passing her hand was being held by the most gracious Sister Kathleen Horgan, R.S.M., who had been her principal at Our Lady of Fatima School, and who has remained a lifelong friend of Sue Ann's and the Phayer family. Services will be private, and any remembrances may be donated in her name to the Charles T. and June W. Phayer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Jesuit High School.

Born to Charles T. and June W. Phayer, raised in Woodlake in North Sacramento, Sue Ann attended Our Lady of Fatima School, St. Joseph's Parish, where she was educated by the Sisters of Mercy. She attended Loretto High School, where she was embraced by the Loretto nuns of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary, along with a large group of fellow students/sisters, many of whom would become her lifelong friends. Sue Ann is survived by her brothers Charles T. Phayer, Jr. (Cathy), Brooke C. Phayer (Bryn), and by her niece Julie Ann Phayer, daughter of her deceased brother Laurence W. Phayer (Charlene). On January 26, 1984, at a large celebration of her father's 80th birthday attended by many of the family's closest friends, she helped her brothers announce the founding of the Charles T. and June W. Phayer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Jesuit High School, giving tuition assistance to worthy students at the school. The fund continues to this day. Sue Ann embraced all things Loretto, all things Jesuit, and her Catholic faith her entire life. At the moment of her passing her hand was being held by the most gracious Sister Kathleen Horgan, R.S.M., who had been her principal at Our Lady of Fatima School, and who has remained a lifelong friend of Sue Ann's and the Phayer family. Services will be private, and any remembrances may be donated in her name to the Charles T. and June W. Phayer Memorial Scholarship Fund at Jesuit High School. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close