Sue Shives Gerard died quietly at Eskaton Carmichael Village Memory Care on April 7th, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Dr. Paul W. Gerard, a brother, Jack Shives of Boca Raton Florida and his wife Patricia: three children, David Gerard and his wife, Donna, Douglas Gerard, and Dr. Alison Wilcox and her husband Nick Sakagami: Four Grandchildren, Timothy Gerard and his wife, Natalie, Kevin Gerard, Amanda and Sean Wilcox. She is also survived by one great grandchild, Hudson Gerard. Sue was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 15th, 1936 to parents John and Helen Shives. There, she attended Walnut Hills High School as did her future husband, Paul. After graduating from Florida State University, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, she worked at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama as a recreational therapist. Sue and Paul were married in Cincinnati on June 21st, 1961 and then lived in Los Angeles before returning to Cincinnati where they had three children and Paul finished his residency training. After two years in the Navy at Charleston, South Carolina, they moved to Sacramento, California. In Sacramento, Sue volunteered at American River Hospital in Carmichael and also worked as a travel consultant. In addition to travelling and raising three children, Sue and her husband raised and showed Boxer dogs at which time, they were fortunate to meet many other dog enthusiasts throughout the United States. Sue's pleasant personality and warm disposition earned her the nickname, "Sweet Sue", to those who knew her. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2020

