Sue Ramirez

April 24, 1951 - September 27, 2020

Sacramento, California - It is with great sadness that the family of Sue (Williams) Ramirez shares of her sudden passing on September 27, 2020 due to a Pulmonary Embolism. Sue was born on April 24, 1951 in San Bernardino to Ted and June Williams. Sue and her family moved to Carmichael and Sue graduated from El Camino High School in 1969. Sue married her first husband, Doug Rogers, in 1969 and had two children, Laura and Ryan. Sue was a homemaker and was active in all of her kids school and sports functions and served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. Sue married her second husband, Frank Ramirez, in 1988 and worked in the medical supply field for Bergen Brunswig and Herzog Surgical until her retirement. Sue was an avid animal lover and seemed to have an aura that attracted stray kitties in need of care. Any animal lucky enough to be adopted by Sue (and there were many) found themselves pampered and spoiled with lots of love and "treats". Sue and her husband enjoyed trips to the coast, bowling, gardening and reading. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David and Ted Williams. Sue is survived by her husband Frank, daughter Laura Schwartz (Randy), son Ryan Rogers (Heather), stepsons Damian (Anne) and Michael (Karen) Ramirez, grandsons Zakk Nagasawa, Cody and Keegan Schwartz, Alek and Spencer Ramirez and granddaughters Chandler Ramirez and Sarah as well as sister in-law Polly Williams and nephews Ben and Henry (Micaela) Williams.





