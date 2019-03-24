Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SueDee Pratt McClelland. View Sign

SueDee Pratt McClelland passed in Peace Monday, March 18, 2019 surrounded by 4 of her daughters. SueDee was the daughter of the late Kenneth George Pratt and Kara Lucas Pratt. She was also proceeded in death by her loving husband George Andrew ("Andy") Hugh McClelland, daughter Carolyn Fites, grandchildren Justin Wigham and Nathan Metcalf, and her sister Kara Pratt Brewer. SueDee was survived by her daughters and their spouses; Catherine Celestina Fites Frost (Floyd), Josephine Ann "JoAnn" Fites-Kaufmann (Rusty), Susan Deborah Fites Hamilton (Brent) and Virginia Marie Fites Brown (Christopher). She was also survived by her grandchildren; Jennifer, Jason, Starleigh, Kyle, Brittney, Nicholas, Alexander, Jamison "Cooper" and Casey, her great grandchildren; Justine, Angelo, Giovanni, Jane, Sawyer, Eli, Kimbrel, Sara and Maddux. Additionally, she was survived by her siblings, Joyce, JoAnn, John and dozens of nieces and nephews. SueDee was born in Yuba City California. She graduated from Cal Berkeley with a degree in Social Sciences, and completed her Early Childhood Education certificate from Chico State. She retired as a kindergarten school teacher. She lived the remainder of her life in Davis California and Sacramento California. SueDee traveled the globe with her late husband Andy, she loved to talk politics with anyone who would listen. She adored her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished every minute of every visit. She did not go anywhere in life where she didn't have a friend! Her favorite word, saying and feeling was "Peace". She passed surrounded by Love and Peace which was her greatest wish of all.

