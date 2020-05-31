Sumiko passed away in her Rancho Cordova home earlier this month at the age of 80. She was a long time resident of Sacramento county and retired school teacher for SCUSD. She was preceded in death by her parents Taizo and Miye, brothers George and Masao, and sister Fumiko. She is survived by her brother Saburo, sister-in-law Mae, nephews Mike and Kent, niece Diana, great nephews, and several cousins. Sumiko was a limited investor, Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, occasional ESL volunteer, JACL president, and Mayhew Baptist Church member. She generously donated to charities/non-profits including the SPCA, and provided scholarships to Los Rios Community College students. She rescued dogs, cats, and loved horses. She was known to be outspoken and independent. Private funeral service to be held at Nicoletti Funeral Home on June 5 at 10am, followed by burial at East Lawn on Folsom Blvd at 11:30am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store