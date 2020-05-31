Sumiko Suyenaga
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sumiko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sumiko passed away in her Rancho Cordova home earlier this month at the age of 80. She was a long time resident of Sacramento county and retired school teacher for SCUSD. She was preceded in death by her parents Taizo and Miye, brothers George and Masao, and sister Fumiko. She is survived by her brother Saburo, sister-in-law Mae, nephews Mike and Kent, niece Diana, great nephews, and several cousins. Sumiko was a limited investor, Neighborhood Watch Coordinator, occasional ESL volunteer, JACL president, and Mayhew Baptist Church member. She generously donated to charities/non-profits including the SPCA, and provided scholarships to Los Rios Community College students. She rescued dogs, cats, and loved horses. She was known to be outspoken and independent. Private funeral service to be held at Nicoletti Funeral Home on June 5 at 10am, followed by burial at East Lawn on Folsom Blvd at 11:30am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved