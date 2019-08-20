Sumio "Fred" Taniguchi passed away on August 8th 2019. He was born in the town of Perkins (Folsom Blvd. & Jackson Highway) on May 24th 1928. He was interned in Arkansas during WWII. Fred was a graduate of Sacramento High. He also attended mechanic school in Chicago. Fred served in the US Army at the time of the Korean War then married Matsue Ohara in 1956. He worked for the City of Sacramento for 28 years retiring in 1991. He is survived by his loving wife Matsue. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws, Tsurue Hamakawa and May Ikeda. Uncle Fred is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews including Nancy Johnson and Whitney Yamamura who spent a great deal of time with him over the last few years. Fred is preceded in death by his only child, Glenn to whom he was devoted. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Masao Taniguchi (Sumiko), Toshie Tamura, Kiyoe Maeda (James), Sawaya Nishioka and John Taniguchi. Graveside service will be held at East Lawn on Folsom Blvd Saturday August 24th 2019 at 11:00am. Matsue wishes to thank UCD Medical Center cardiologists Drs. Reginald Low and Manoj Kesarwani for exemplary and compassionate treatment of Fred. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the UC Davis Medical Center Cardiology Department at 4860 Y St. Suite 200 Sacramento CA 95817.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 20, 2019