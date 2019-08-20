Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sumio "Fred" Taniguchi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sumio "Fred" Taniguchi passed away on August 8th 2019. He was born in the town of Perkins (Folsom Blvd. & Jackson Highway) on May 24th 1928. He was interned in Arkansas during WWII. Fred was a graduate of Sacramento High. He also attended mechanic school in Chicago. Fred served in the US Army at the time of the Korean War then married Matsue Ohara in 1956. He worked for the City of Sacramento for 28 years retiring in 1991. He is survived by his loving wife Matsue. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws, Tsurue Hamakawa and May Ikeda. Uncle Fred is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews including Nancy Johnson and Whitney Yamamura who spent a great deal of time with him over the last few years. Fred is preceded in death by his only child, Glenn to whom he was devoted. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Masao Taniguchi (Sumiko), Toshie Tamura, Kiyoe Maeda (James), Sawaya Nishioka and John Taniguchi. Graveside service will be held at East Lawn on Folsom Blvd Saturday August 24th 2019 at 11:00am. Matsue wishes to thank UCD Medical Center cardiologists Drs. Reginald Low and Manoj Kesarwani for exemplary and compassionate treatment of Fred. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the UC Davis Medical Center Cardiology Department at 4860 Y St. Suite 200 Sacramento CA 95817.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close