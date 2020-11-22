Sumter Lee Travers

August 5, 1925 - November 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - Sumter Lee Travers died of natural causes at his home in Sacramento on November 4, 2020.

Lee was born in Berkeley, California, on August 5, 1925, to Constance Edmunds Travers and Joseph Travers. When very young he and his mother followed his mining engineer father to live at mines in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. By Lee's seventh birthday the family was back in Berkeley, where he lived until his 1945 graduation from the University of California, Berkeley. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a Naval Officer. In 1945 he married his high school sweetheart, Joanne McKevitt Travers, and they and their growing family traveled to duty at East and West Coast naval stations until Lee's 1963 retirement as a Lieutenant Commander.

Following his military retirement, Lee started a second career in city management. He served as Assistant City Manager and then City Manager of the City of Upland, California, from 1964 until 1987. During his time in Upland he completed his Master of Public Administration degree. He was also active in the Southern California Water Resources District, advocating for water conservation.

Lee was a dedicated member of Rotary Clubs in both Upland and Jackson, California, and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow for his outstanding service to both communities. He and Joanne were adventurers who especially enjoyed international travel. They visited Australia, New Zealand, China, the USSR, Turkey, Egypt, and many European countries, in addition to spending time in England with Lee's Aunt Liz. They enjoyed hosting international visitors they came to know through their travels, Rotary and Upland's Sister City, Mildura, Australia.

After his second retirement, Lee and Joanne settled in Sutter Creek, California. Retirement gave him much more time for his favorite hobby, flying. From their new base, he and Joanne took advantage of his instrument rating and their Cessna 172 to fly extensively around the US. Both were committed to community service and helped found the Amador Community Foundation and served on the Sutter Creek Library Board. As they reached their 90s, they traded the pleasures of living on their 10 acres in the Sierra foothills for the convenience of an apartment in Sacramento.

Lee is survived by his wife of 75 years, Joanne, and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Lee Travers, Hung Chin Guthrie, Dianne Travers Gustafson and Mark Gustafson, Susan Travers and Stephen Chambers, and Stephen and Claudine Travers; grandchildren Sam Travers and Riane Harper, Jake Travers and Sophie Bones, Christopher Gustafson and Liz Van Wormer, Anneke Gustafson Thiel and Dennis Thiel, and Ian and Halley Craig; great-grandchildren Soren and Luca Gustafson; and Elodie, Desmond, Lorca and Felix Thiel. Lee is remembered lovingly by family and friends as a gentle, kind and generous man.





