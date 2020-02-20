Sun Ngar Fong was born on June 28, 1927, in Toisan China to the late Suey Wee and Au Fung Sen Fong . He passed away on Feb. 9, 2020. He will always be remembered as a great son, brother, husband, father, and proud grandpa. Everybody called him 'Sunny', because of his sunny disposition, classic type A personality, he will be truly missed and leaves behind many fond memories. He was loved by many, lived a frugal life but kind and generous to many, especially to his grandkids. Through his hard work ethics, he became a successful and shrewd businessmen, and a great provider. He was a store owner, and investor. He retired at a young age and enjoyed retirement traveling; Thundervalley and watching the grandkids grow up. He was predeceased by a brother Raymond, survived by a sister, Pik Hom, nieces and nephews. He was the beloved husband to Yee Won, devoted wife of 75 yrs, father to Terry (Jenny), Betty, Denny (Mimi), Robbie (Linda). He was Yeh Yeh and Gon to Raechel, Stephen, Jared, Megan, Lauren, Morgan and Tiffany. Friends and family are invited to attend the service at 11:00 am on February 24th, 2020 at East Lawn Chapel 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819.

