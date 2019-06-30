Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan A. Grigsby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan A. Grigsby b. 1/27/1948 passing away surrounded by loved ones on 6/7/2019. On June 7, 2019 the world we know lost one of the truest people you could ever hope to meet! Rather you called her Sue or Susan, Grandma, Gma or Grandma Grape or "Honey, Sweetheart or just Mom" One thing I can say with utmost certainly is that if you knew her and she was part of your life, your life and yourself were better because of it! Her normal routine was up at the crack of dawn, taking care of a few things around the house but after that the rest of each and every hour of every day was helping anyone who asked and most of those who never even asked, in a selfless manner which she made look normal and easy!!!! As a youngster and her middle child I didn't know or understand how special she was and the great lengths she took to make sure our lives were great as well!!! Of course time and maturity combined with all our friends constantly saying things like "man I wish I lived here", "man I wish my mom was like your mom". We began to realize that we were the "Cleavers" (inside joke)! Needless to say our home was the "Hub" or the "hangout" from an early age to present day. Now biologically she only had us 3 kids but you wouldn't have known that because she had a knack for making everyone feel like family. And that word describes her perfectly . . . FAMILY. She was absolutely that fairytale version of what family should be! If you were at her house hanging out, you were having something to eat . . . OH Yes, if you truly knew our Mom you were getting sandwich or Something LOL!! But don't get it wrong . . . as kids if we did something bad that warranted an ass whooping . . . then you better go grab that stick Cause an ass whooping is what you were getting!! She was a Great Wife to Dad, Great Mom for us kids and all our friends, Great Gma, a Great Sister, Auntie, Daughter, Mother-in-law, and Friend!!! Did I mention she was also a superb business mind. . . Yep! Somehow she found the time, energy and fight it takes to orchestrate, design and build a family business her and Dad started in the 70's, This is still thriving today because of the foundation laid out by her! With Mom in charge of the office and Dad getting it done in the field ... Success was a done deal!! She was very competitive. . . catch her at a red light . . when it turned green . . . it was a drag race LOL! I could go on forever with stories, accomplishments and such but, no matter the title, Hero, Protector, Boss, Savior, Counselor, Friend . . .it was simple for us , We just knew her as MOM. So, in typical Susan style she didn't think funerals were productive, she has chosen cremation and wants everyone to enjoy every moment you have in life! She is survived by her Loving Family!!! For those who didn't know her . . . I wish you could have! For those who did . . . She loves you and is rooting for you to win!

