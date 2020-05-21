The amazing Susan Day Campbell was born July 1st, 1943 to Murray Day and Doris Day. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at the age of 76. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son Michael, siblings David and Betty, and many close friends. She is survived by husband George Campbell, her daughter Heather Campbell Maastricht, son in-law David Maastricht, son Scott Campbell, and daughter in-law Adrienne Barrett Campbell, who will all miss her dearly. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Abner, two brothers in law, and many nieces and nephews. As a child, Susan was raised on a farm in Tecumseh, where she had many cherished memories of growing up as one of the three "Sisters Who Knew Everything". As a talented singer and pianist herself, she went on to Western University, where she attained a degree in music education. She taught lucky elementary students in Michigan until the birth of her own children. She went on to share her musical talent with the Monday Musical group in Michigan. After a move to Carmichael Ca., she continued to entertain with performances singing and acting in the Mikado and other productions, including a solo performance specifically made for her at The Crocker Arts Center. She even scored her son and daughter parts alongside her in one production of "The Egg", a memory they would not soon forget. Susan later expanded her impact in the arts by teaching art classes locally in the Sacramento area. She was always willing to try new mediums in painting, though her preferred mediums were watercolor, acrylics, and most recently, collage. Her favorite subjects included florals (especially roses), landscapes, and mystic faces. She participated in several art shows in Sacramento and the bay area. She branched into writing- a natural progression as quite the wordsmith- not limiting herself to existing words, as she often could be found inventing her own. Her work included many short stories, but she was perhaps best known for her catchy poems, of which those who loved her could look forward to receiving for holidays and birthdays without fail. She also enjoyed cooking shows, and experimenting with new recipes to the delight of her family (unless that meant messing with Thanksgiving traditions, which her offspring could not abide). Susan's sense of humor, her sharp wit, engaging story-telling, and her infectious laugh will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her. And for those who didn't, we feel even sorrier for you. Of all these pursuits Susan excelled in, there was nothing she did better than making her family feel loved. In lieu of flowers for the family, donations in her name to a charity of your choosing, supporting the arts, medical access, or equality for the underprivileged would best honor her passions. A celebration of her life will take place with the family at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store