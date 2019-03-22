Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Edwards. View Sign

Susan Edwards passed away peacefully in Lincoln, CA, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 75. Born on September 16, 1943, in Hermosa Beach, CA, Susan spent her childhood and early adulthood in Manhattan Beach California, before moving with her young family to Boston, MA, in 1976. She returned to California in 1982, making her home in Granite Bay, where she was an interior designer and real estate agent. Susan, fondly known as "Susie" to her longtime friends, was quick to make friends wherever she lived, and was known for her wit and sociability. Her family will remember and miss her quick chortle, her active and inquisitive interest in their lives, and her ability to write clever "clues" on the tag of every present she gifted. A loving sibling, Susan is preceded in death by her brothers Jeff and Gary. She is survived by her sister, Jan Motuapuaka; her two children, Steve Edwards and Kelene Richart; their spouses, Cynthia Edwards and Ralph Richart; and her four grandchildren: Emma, Lilly, Miles and Lauren. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and forever remembered by her children for being their rock during the speed bumps of life.

