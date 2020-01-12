Susan Elizabeth Rozsa, née Shephard, died on November 18, 2019, nearly one year after the passing of her husband of 49 years, John Rozsa. A dedicated wife, mother, and spiritual seeker, Susan was also a painter and active member of the Sacramento arts community. She volunteered as an art docent at Del Paso Manor Elementary and as a juror for Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission exhibitions, and later served as executive director of MatrixArts collaborative. She is survived by her children, Ameni and Orion, and her devoted dog Kali. Friends and colleagues are welcome to join in remembering Susan at a private celebration the afternoon of Feb. 1 at the family home in Carmichael; if interested in attending, please contact the family for details.

