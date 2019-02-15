Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Joanne Orme. View Sign

Susan Joanne Orme, 72, a long time resident of Granite Bay, CA passed away peacefully at her home Monday, February 11, 2019 after a long illness. She was the loving wife of Richard Orme for 52 years, daughter of Patricia Reed, sister of Kathryn Hofmann and James Reed (Diane), mother of Richard (Camera) and Jeffrey Orme, and grandmother of two. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Reed. Born in Olympia, Washington in 1946, Susan grew up in San Francisco and married Richard Orme in 1966, settling in Belmont, CA to raise their family, later moving to Granite Bay in 1994. She was a charter member of Granite Bay Country Club and a Friendship Cup Club Champion. She enjoyed cross stitching, with her work earning many awards. She liked to play golf, research family history, play with her cat Clyde, and watch the San Francisco Giants and Sacramento Kings. A private memorial service will be held in Roseville, CA with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Sacramento chapter.

Published in The Sacramento Bee from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019

