Mrs. Susan Kathleen Cooper, 71, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in Soldotna, AK after a battle with cancer. Celebration of life will be in July. A date is still to be determined, but the Celebration will take place at 35759 Forest Ln. Soldotna, AK. Susan was born on December 15th, 1948 in San Jose, California. She lived in New York, Nevada, Washington and Alaska during her lifetime. Susan obtained her college education from The University of Alaska Anchorage and transferred to Sacramento State University where she obtained her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. Susan worked as a server in the food service industry. Her many hobbies included spending time with her friends and family (especially her grandchildren, nieces, and nephew), reading, listening to audiobooks, beading, going to the library, social gatherings, baking, and gardening. The family wrote, "Susan was a very independent woman, rarely asking for help, but always having time for friends. She was never afraid to adventure alone, and always able to see the positive side of an uncomfortable situation." She was preceded in death by her sister Carol in 1991 in Hollywood, Florida. Susan is survived by sisters Cheryl Goolsby of Farmington, NM and Brenda Viola of Rochester, NY; brother Orland J. Patrick of Sacramento, CA; sons Toby (Rachel) Cooper of Soldotna and Scott (Carolina) Tolladay of Anchorage; grandchildren Warren James and Evan Augustine Cooper of Soldotna, and Eva Natalia and Elizabeth Audrey Tolladay Vidal of Anchorage.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
