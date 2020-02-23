Sunrise: July 15, 1946, in Los Angeles, California Sunset: February 15, 2020, in Sacramento, California A 34 year resident of Loomis, California Susan is survived by her sons; Curtis and Colin (Kathy), grandsons; Kameran and Kyle, her beloved sister Shirley (Larry), and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her cats Socks and Yikes; as well as the neighborhood raccoon, who she fed for years. Susan was an independent, strong woman, who worked her entire life, while raising her sons, which included many years as a single mom. She worked the last 23 years before retiring in 2019 with her sister Shirley at CJS Lighting Company in Roseville. She always loved to listen to Elvis Presley and The Bee Gees and to watch old sitcoms. She loved her family, friends and neighbors. She will be deeply missed. Rest in Peace Dearest Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to your favorite local animal rescue or shelter. Friends and family are welcome to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:00PM at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights (916-725-2109). Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2020